Mellel 4.2 introduces new, innovative tables feature

Mellel, the word processing pioneer, today releases Mellel 4.2, a major update to its word processor. Mellel was built by a writer for serious writers, and is a global favorite among thousands of Mac professionals. The new version of Mellel, a favorite among scholars and professional writers, introduces a completely re-written tables feature, enabling writers to make use of a series of advanced table features such as table styles, formulas, headers and footers, repeating headers, and more.

