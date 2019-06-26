Eltima releases Commander One 2.0 – High-level file management on macOS

Eltima Software announces Commander One 2.0, the latest version of their dual-panel file manager for macOS. Apart from file management functionality, the app features a built-in FTP client, allows mounting clouds including OpenStack, Box, Backblaze and Amazon S3-compatible storage solutions, accessing and editing data on iOS and Android devices, and more. Added the support for cloud encryption. Version 2.0 is more stable, much faster, has a number of additional features and improvements.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



