A free French verb app that is simple and gamified – Les Verbes is here

Wave Digital recently launched Les Verbes, a free French conjugation verb app. Targeted at intermediate French language students, Les Verbes focuses on the 30 most common verbs and tenses necessary to converse fluently, The app provides short daily quizzes to test your knowledge. This allows for a more natural approach to language learning. Just 2 minutes per day is all it takes to master the most commonly used verbs and improve the fluidity of your French conversations!

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



