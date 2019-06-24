LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Fixes Photoshop Layer Merge Issue

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.24, a maintenance update to company’s workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, as well as convert image formats and colors, thus helping designers save disk space and reduce production costs. The new version fixes an error in which the option to merge visible layers in Photoshop wasn’t executed under some rare conditions.

