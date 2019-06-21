RailModeller Pro 6.1: Library Catalog QuickFilter and JMRI Export

Isle of the Kakapo today announces RailModeller Pro 6.1, a comprehensive update to their popular model railroad and slot car layout design solution for macOS. RailModeller Pro offers sophisticated design tools that enable hobbyists to easily design model train and slot car track layouts via drag & drop. The app includes a library catalog covering over 250 track systems in all major model scales as well as scalable accessories, allowing for custom designs of any layout a user can visualize.

