HQ Trivia Meets Fitness

Fitness startup Spryfit Inc. today announces the launch of its new app called Vingo for iOS. By using Apple’s built-in step calculator, Vingo tracks users’ daily steps and let them use the step count to get a chance to win a cash prize. Among the many other apps that pay users money, what makes Vingo special is users can determine their betting number by their daily step count.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



