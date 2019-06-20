iMazing brings automatic iPhone and iPad backups to Windows PC

Geneva-based DigiDNA releases iMazing Mini, an update to their free macOS utility designed to automatically backup iOS devices over any local Wi-Fi network. The app offers users the ability to painlessly backup their iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch whenever the device is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as their Mac computer. it also offers a battery health tool, as well as easy drag and drop workflows to copy music, photos and documents from computer to mobile devices.

