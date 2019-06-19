Share your Mac screen on a Sharp TV

AirBeamTV today releasees Mirror for Sharp TV, its new screen mirroring app exclusively developed for Mac computers. Easily mirror the screen of your Mac to any Sharp TV models from 2012 and onward. No wires and no additional hardware is necessary. You can also stream individual video files from your Mac to your TV. Also, this app works without the need for an Apple TV or Airplay. The app also works on Sharp Android TVs and Sharp Roku TVs.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



