Pocket Tokyo – an interactive 3D Tokyo city guide on iOS

Sola K.K. announces Pocket Tokyo, a new interactive JRPG-like Tokyo city guide application for iOS and soon Android devices. Pocket Tokyo is a new generation of map based applications built on the real 3D map of Tokyo equipped with both GPS and Tap navigation modes. The user can explore Tokyo from any geographical location in the Tap mode, while in Tokyo the GPS mode can be activated to track the user’s movement. In both game modes all Tokyo landmarks are covered with interactive guides.

