Add GIFs in Apple Mail with Mailbutler's GIPHY Extension

Mailbutler introduces free GIPHY extension for Apple Mail on macOS. Making it easy for anyone to create fun, meaningful content that instantly connects with the recipient, the GIPHY extension enables users to easily drop in GIFs – animated, looped video shorts – from the GIPHY library to their emails without leaving their inbox. Using imaginative and culture-centric GIFs adds humour and delight to everyday conversations, increasing engagement through visually stimulating email communication.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



