Typinator 8 offers usage statistics, Magic Keys, mini menu bar, and more

Ergonis Software releases Typinator 8.0, a major update to their highly acclaimed text expander for macOS.Typinator is a powerful, yet elegantly simple solution that automates the process of inserting frequently used text and auto-correcting typing errors. Version 8.0 offers a new statistics mode, Magic Keys, a new graphical mini menu bar, and more. With PopChar 8.2 or newer installed, you can now use Typinator to search for & insert arbitrary Unicode characters by their name or Unicode number.

