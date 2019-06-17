Packing Pro 13.1 Summer Update Expands Editing Options for Travel App

QuinnScape announces Packing Pro 13.1, a nice summer update that expands on existing list editing features. Packing Pro is a mobile travel packing list app that features unlimited, 100% customizable packing lists, an extensive, yet flexible, catalog, handy sample lists, iCloud auto-sync and various list sharing options. Users can now move and copy list items to new list categories, duplicate list items found via searching. Lastly, users are now prompted to set an alert for newly created lists.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



