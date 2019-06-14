PDF Studio 2019 with Docusign & Document Storage Integration, PDF/UA Tag

Atlanta based Qoppa Software announces version 2019 of PDF Studio, their powerful, intuitive PDF Editor for macOS. This new version delivers integration with Docusign and Cloud Storage Services to help users manage, store and sign electronic documents, as well as user accessibility tools to create PDF/UA compliant documents. PDF Studio 2019 is fully integrated with major document storage systems, Dropbox, Google Drive and One Drive.

