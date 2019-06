Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 4.6.0 Has Improved Interface and Speed

Cisdem has upgraded its duplicate file finder for Mac to version 4.6.0, which brings improved user interface and better performance. Cisdem Duplicate Finder is a lightweight, easy to use and powerful duplicate file finder for Mac. Users can use it to look for duplicate photos, music files, videos, documents, archives and other kinds of duplicate files on Mac’s internal storage, external HD, SSD, USB flash drive, memory cards, etc.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print