MaBaSoft Releases Application Wizard 4.0

MaBaSoft announces Application Wizard 4.0, a major update to their popular menu-based application launcher, quitter, and switcher for macOS. With Application Wizard users can quickly open and quit applications, switch between running applications, browse volumes and folders, access favorite and recent files, look up contacts, and preview images, music, movies, and documents. Version 4.0 is fully 64-bit, solves the incompatibilities with Mojave and APFS, and introduces many improvements.

