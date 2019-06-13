BatchOutput PDF Improves Printer Description File Handling

Zevrix Solutions releases BatchOutput PDF 2.2.38, a maintenance update to company’s PDF printing automation solution for Mac. The only consumer-oriented product for automatic PDF printing on the Mac market, the software lets users to process PDF files from hot folders. The app saves users the time and effort of printing PDF files manually. The new version prevents unnecessary resetting of printer features to their defaults due to modification date changes of PostScript Printer Description files.

