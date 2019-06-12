DEVONtechnologies releases DEVONthink 3 Beta 3

DEVONtechnologies today releases the third beta of DEVONthink 3.0 for Mac with another wave of improvements and fixes. It improves the annotation workflow, adds more additional information to summarized highlights, and enhances the reading list. This beta also improves smart rules and placeholders, DEVONthink’s premier place for automation. Many details changes to the user interface remove friction across all workflows.

