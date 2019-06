ChronoSync Express Maintenance Release

Econ Technologies releases ChronoSync Express 1.3.1, an important update to their entry level version of ChronoSync for macOS. It provides the basic file synchronization, backup & scheduling capabilities found in ChronoSync but at a more affordable price. With improved quality and reliability, version 1.3 several potential rare crashes are resolved, reliability is improved and ChronoSync Express now more efficiently stores, loads and saves the Scheduler Database.

