Surfshark VPN App Protects Users from Malware, Ads, Trackers, and More

British Virgin Islands VPN provider Surfshark announces Surfshark 1.3.3, an important update to their award-winning VPN privacy app for macOS. Surfshark offers an intuitive interface and seamless connectivity. The app’s CleanWeb(TM) feature secures Mac devices from phishing attacks, malware, block trackers, and ads. Surfshark uses the advanced IKEv2 security protocol, which offers fast connections, and top-notch speeds. Version 1.3.3 improves the connection logic of NoBorders(TM) mode.

