Supply Houses Lets You Find the Materials You Need for Any Job, Anywhere

Sacramento based indie developer, Luke Burgess releasees Supply Houses 1.1.4, a major update to his mobile app for contractors. Whether you are working locally or out of town, Supply Houses makes finding the materials you need for the job simple and quick. Prepare for out of town jobs early or use the easy search feature and automated map on-the-go. Contractor on the go? Supply Houses even lists local hotels. Version 1.1.4 adds In-App purchases for Materials Calculators.

