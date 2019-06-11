Phone Drive New Update Lets You Easily Share Files Cross Platform on iOS

Eightythree Technology has launched its new updates version of Phone Drive: File Storage Sync, alongside with new releases on Android market for the first time that brings cross-platform file sharing between iOS and Android devices – no internet connection required. Phone Drive takes advantage of Bluetooth to communicate with nearby devices and transfer files. Users can also connect to any cloud storage provider, like Dropbox or Google Drive, to transfer, view, and stream music and video.

