Graphic Inspector Now Reduces Security Hassles on macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces Graphic Inspector 2.4.3, a maintenance update to company’s quality control solution for images and vector graphics files. Graphic Inspector can flag documents with specific attributes such as resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and more. The app is the only tool on the market that can preflight both raster images and vector documents. The new version reduces the hassles associated with Apple Event sandboxing, a new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave.

