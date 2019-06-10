Free One Year Subscription to School ID

California based Good School Tools today announced a program to provide a year’s free subscription toSchool ID Cards and Photos 4.1.1. Simply download School ID from the App Store, try it using the 30 day free trial, like it, post a review, contact Good School Tools. A promo code for a year’s subscription will be issued to the first 100 persons to post a review.

