Knovos, a leading provider of advanced legal information management solutions, announces the most recent update to its flagship eDiscovery solution, eZReview. The latest software version employs built-in analytics for comprehensive eDiscovery – from data processing through production. eZReview covers the litigation life cycle in an easy-to-use, centrally managed platform.
Knovos Launches Next Generation of eDiscovery with eZReview(R) Update
