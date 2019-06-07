Mindful App Announces the Release of the Mindful Family App

Mindful App releases Mindful Family 2.0, its new free app for iOS and Android.. Modern parents want tools that teach their children to manage their stress levels and emotions. Parents also benefit from shared meditation practice. They enjoy quiet time and their children often fall asleep listening to Mindful Family’s tracks. Mindful Family includes two meditations to help children process their emotions. Also included are a meditation bell and three relaxing sounds of nature tracks.

