Microspot Ltd Releases MacDraft 7 64 bit, the latest CAD App for Mac

Microspot Ltd releases MacDraft 7 64 bit which has been rewritten from the ground up to create a new, powerful, and feature rich application designed to give you a more intuitive and easy to use drawing program. Boasting a large number of new features and improvements including a completely new interface, tool enhancements, new text system, 64 bit compatibility and much more. These new features combined with a free 14 day trial and free support make it perfect for new and existing customers.

