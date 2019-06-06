MyArtTools Provides Precision Tools for iPads that Support Apple Pencils

Indie developer, Pirate’s Moon today announces MyArtTools 2.6, an update to their popular drawing app. MyArtTools is designed exclusively for use with iPads that support the Apple Pencil. MyArtTools can be as simple as opening the app, choosing a drawing tool and beginning to draw. As an easy-to-use application with extensive help files built into the program, MyArtTools is the creative onscreen equivalent of a drawing pad or painting on canvas.

