AirDisk Pro App Updates on App Store

App2Pro today announces AirDisk Pro 5.4.1, an update to their innovative, wireless flash drive app for iOS devices. AirDisk Pro allows you to store, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer.

