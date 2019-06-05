Databuzz Releases fmESignature Link (DocuSign Edition)

Databuzz today announced fmESignature Link (DocuSign Edition), a FileMaker solution that integrates with the DocuSign eSignature platform. DocuSign is one of the most popular electronic signature platforms and helps organisations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act-on, and manage agreements and allows users to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time.

