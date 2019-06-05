An AI-Driven App to Teach You English – Fancy That!

Tokyo-based AI company, Impute Inc. has launched its Business English learning mobile app, Fluent8. The AI-driven app helps users to learn the English language from scratch, starting from a few basic words to reading and writing long narratives. The voice recognition technology helps the user to interact with the smart AI chatbot and make improvements on the go. The app is presently available for iOS and will soon be available for Android devices also.

