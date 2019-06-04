IconMenu 1.0 – 100,000+ Icons on the Buffet – Mac Only

Independent developer Florian Soenens and graphic artist Rolf Neumann announce their first Mac App, IconMenu 1.0, the ultimate Search App for icons. Enjoy the 100,000 icons on the buffet. Accessed directly from the menubar, directly search for and download a plethora of quality icons and drag them in any app, in any format/size you need. IconMenu supports all available png sizes from 16px up to 1024px as well as svg and ICNS format.

