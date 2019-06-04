GraphicConverter 11 Adds Macros Recording Function, RAW Developer, More

German indie development team Lemke Software GmbH today announces GraphicConverter 11, an important update to their award-winning image editing utility for macOS. The app can convert most any format graphic file to one of over 90 other graphic formats. Version 11 brings numerous new features, including a macro recording function, a RAW developer feature, the ability to unpack archive files, wide equalization, creation of gradients, duo-tone images, and much more.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



