Sphinx Solutions announces it has been successfully appraised at Level-3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI(R)). CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
Sphinx Solutions Pvt Ltd Appraised At CMMI Maturity Level 3
Sphinx Solutions announces it has been successfully appraised at Level-3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI(R)). CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.