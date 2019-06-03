Eightythree Technology today announces Safety Photo Video 6.2.1, an updates= to their innovative, secure photo and video app for iOS devices. Safety Photo Video lets you keep your most private images and videos private. This app lets you passcode protect your most sensitive media so that prying eyes never see anything you don’t want them to see.
Safety Photo+Video App Updated Globally on App Store
