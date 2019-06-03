Machines at War 3 v3.1 Released for macOS

Isotope 244 announces Machines at War 3 v3.1 for macOS. This real time strategy game features over 130 different types of units and technologies to build and wage war with. The game boasts 21 campaign missions, unlimited random map skirmishes with many settings, and network multiplayer to challenge friends. The update includes 64 bit support, new units, support for the latest devices, and many bug fixes.

