AlphaDigits Top Rated Mobile Apps May 2019

Mobile app review publisher AlphaDigits has named top rated applications for May 2019. Shapr matches job-seekers to industry professionals. Puzzle Place provides players with endless hours of entertainment. sRide makes headway in the space once dominated by Uber and Lyft. Nab It has appealing gaming features. Ummah is a personal reminder system for prayer.

