Output Factory Lite for Adobe InDesign Is Now on Sale on BundleHunt

Zevrix Solutions announces that Output Factory Lite, the company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign, is available on software discount site BundleHunt. The bundle deal lets users select up to 30 premium Mac apps at a starting price of $5 only. Output Factory Lite automates printing and exporting from InDesign to PDF and PostScript. The app offers batch processing, layer versioning, custom scripts integration, variable file names, automatic preflighting and other time-saving options.

