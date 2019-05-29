ABBYY FineScanner AI Finds Docs in Gallery and Recognizes Text Offline

ABBYY today announces ABBYY FineScanner AI 7.0, the next-generation mobile scanner for iOS and Android. ABBYY FineScanner AI is an all-purpose tool that quickly capture docs and books, create electronic copies in PDF and JPEG and extract texts from scans for further editing and sharing. The new AI-enabled functionality allows the user to instantly find photos of documents in the gallery and recognize the text in them without an Internet connection.

