Appleclean Now Available for Mac OS X and macOS

Rixstep today announces appleclean, a free utility for all versions of OS X and macOS, from 10.6 Snow Leopard to 10.14 Mojave. Compatibility is predicted for 10.15 as well. Downloads can have a half dozen or more extended attributes. Unzipped items inherit the same attributes. Ordinary users have no way to detect these attributes and no way to remove them, something that can lead to insurmountable issues. Appleclean is an attempt to counter that. A mere 4 KB download, and free.

