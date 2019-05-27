Tekton Technologies releases System Activity Monitors 3.7 for iOS

Tekton Technologies today announces System Activity Monitors 3.7, a comprehensive health check App for iOS devices. This useful App monitors the memory usage, battery life, and disk information. System Monitor helps to free memory and speed up the iOS device. It provides an easy-to-use, and visual graphical presentation of the entire device information as well as provides highly useful battery tips and memory tips. Version 3.7 offers improved performance, and now supports iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



