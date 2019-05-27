LinkOptimizer for InDesign Adds PNG Export Options for Image Conversion

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.22, a feature update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer allows users to reduce InDesign link size by eliminating excess image data The app can also assign colors profiles, perform image adjustments and convert file formats. The new version lets users define PNG export options directly in LinkOptimizer to simplify the conversion of InDesign links to PNG format.

