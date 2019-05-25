Tropical Software Releases Discounted TopXNotes 1.8.8

Florida based Tropical Software today announces TopXNotes 1.8.8, an update to their award-winning, full-featured personal information manager for macOS. Create, view, organize, and instantly access your Mac notes with TopXNotes. The most stable, and easiest-to-use, version 1.8.8, , sports a few new features, performance enhancements and bug fixes TopXNotes 1.8.8 keeps your notes synchronized between TopXNotes for Mac and TopXNotes for iOS. It is now being offered at a huge discount.

