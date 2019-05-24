DEVONthink 3.0 Beta 2 is available

DEVONtechnologies today releases the second beta of DEVONthink 3.0 for Mac with a wealth of additions, changes, and fixes. The smart information manager receives an interface overhaul. It comes with dark mode, an extended search language, and a new menu extra for capturing notes. Version 3.0 also adds custom metadata and tables with form views. Office users can add imprints to PDFs and images, share databases via the new web interface, and much, much more.

