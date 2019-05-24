Cocoatech Releases Path Finder 8.5

California based Cocoatech today announces Path Finder 8.5, which is a free update of their popular file browser for Path Finder 8 users. Path Finder allows you to view hidden files, compare, merge and synchronize folders, batch rename and batch select files, use Dual Pane and full keyboard navigation to browse your file system and much more. Path Finder is extremely customizable and allows you to work how you want. Become a master of file management with Path Finder 8.5!

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



