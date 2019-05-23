Ummah Technologies Announces New, Amazing Mobile App for Muslims

Ummah Technologies releases Ummah 1.0.9, an update to the company’s new all-in-one mobile platform for Muslims. The new platform combines unique, fresh content designed to assist with a variety of needs, including news, prayers, motivational quotes, and a marketplace for buying and selling products. It serves as a personal virtual assistant with reminders for the accurate Islamic prayer time, listening the Quran, or choosing the next Halal food restaurant to eat, and so much more.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



