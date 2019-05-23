Major ChronoSync Maintenance Release!

Florida based Econ Technologies today announces ChronoSync 4.9.3, an important update to their multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable clones and folder synchronizing under macOS. Version 4.9.3 builds upon Econ Technologies’ commitment to excellence with improved quality and reliability. The Econ Development Team took a deep-dive into the entire ChronoSync App quashing numerous bugs as well as identifying and applying many efficiencies.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



