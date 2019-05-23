Listen to the Mueller Report- There's an App for That

Ontario Britton today releases The Mueller Report Easy Reader, an update to his educational mobile app. Few Americans have read the Mueller report despite it being central to the current contentious political processes. This app lets them listen to it during their commute or any other time. This version adds another category of multimedia to the Mueller report, including interactive glossary definitions that let you look up acronyms and names as you read now have beautiful, large photos.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



