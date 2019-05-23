Calling All Wannabe Heroes – The Mighty Quest For Epic Loot Starts Now

Paris based Ubisoft today announced that pre-orders are now open for The Mighty Quest For Epic Loot, its forthcoming free-to-play mobile game for iOS and Android. Heading to iOS and Android on July 9, this new action-RPG adventure promises a fast and thrilling experience as you battle your way through mysterious floating castles and hordes of creatures to uncover the piles of limitless wealth that lie within. Build and customise your hero with over 1000 pieces of gear and much more.

