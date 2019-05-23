Amplify your voice or sing with bluetooth speaker through iPhone

Wimlog today releases Bluetooth Loudspeaker 1.0 for iPhone. Wirelessly transmit your voice to a portable bluetooth speaker for speech or sing karaoke. Bluetooth Loudspeaker can turn your iPhone into a microphone in your hand, transmitting your voice to a remote speaker instantly. As this app can run as a background job, the user can run Apple Music, Youtube, or Spotify, and more to play music at the same time. It’s great for parties, exhibitions, celebrations and many more cases.

