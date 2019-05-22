Zevrix Introduces Automatic Bundle Discounts on InDesign and PDF Tools

Zevrix Solutions, a developer of automation solutions for Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows, announces today a new pricing model for customers who purchase multiple products on company’s online store. Bundle discounts of up to 25% will be applied to multi-product orders automatically. This advanced payment model became possible thanks to Zevrix’s partnership with 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform that simplifies back-end complexities that modern digital commerce creates.

